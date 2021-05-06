Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Fresh twist emerges in ongoing Josh Windass saga

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to avoid relegation this weekend when they face Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Whilst the Owls will need to rely on a favour from Cardiff City on Saturday who are set to host strugglers Rotherham United, a victory for Darren Moore's side could see them secure a miraculous survival.

However, regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, it is clear that the Owls have an almighty battle on their hands to keep Josh Windass at the club this summer.

A report last month by Football Insider revealed that the attacking midfielder was attracting interest from Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Stoke City ahead of the upcoming window.

Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are also understood to be keeping tabs on Windass who has enjoyed fruitful campaign to date in the Championship for the Owls.

As well as providing six assists for his team-mates, the 27-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in 40 league appearances.

Ahead of the club's showdown with Derby, a fresh twist in this ongoing transfer saga has now emerged.

According to Yorkshire Live, Cardiff have not made an approach to sign Windass despite speculation surfacing earlier this week which suggested that the Welsh side were ready to table a bid for the former Rangers man.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst this update will allow Wednesday's supporters to breathe a sigh of relief, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Windass ends up being the subject of a bid from one of the other aforementioned clubs who are currently tracking his progress at Hillsborough.

A shining light in what otherwise has been a season to forget for the Owls in the Championship, the midfielder has deliver a number of impressive displays in recent weeks which has allowed his side to stay within striking distance of Derby.

Considering that he has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven appearances for the club, Windass will fancy his chances of inspiring his side to a crucial victory over the Rams.

However, if Wednesday suffer relegation to third-tier this weekend, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Windass expresses a desire to stay in the Championship.

Therefore, Moore should consider drafting up a list of potential replacements for the midfielder as a failure to do so could lead to another season of turmoil at Hillsborough.

