Queens Park Rangers news: Pundit makes bold Charlie Austin claim ahead of summer window

Having achieved somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton since the turn of the year in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers could now be in for a busy summer of transfer activity.

Whilst the Hoops may need to bolster their midfield options due to the imminent departure of Geoff Cameron, they could also end up benefitting from making a potential permanent swoop for Charlie Austin.

Since re-joining QPR on a short-term loan deal from West Bromwich Albion in January, the forward has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for the club in the Championship.

Currently thriving alongside Lyndon Dykes, Austin netted his sixth goal in what was his 20th appearance of the campaign for the Hoops during his side's victory over Stoke City last weekend.

Set to return to the Hawthorns later this month, the forward could potentially line up against QPR next season in the Championship if Baggies manager Sam Allardyce is willing to give him another chance to prove himself.

Making reference to Austin, former QPR player Kevin Gallen has insisted that the club could potentially launch a push promotion during the 2021/22 campaign if they are able to sign the forward from West Brom when the transfer window opens.

Speaking to West London Sport about a possible move for the Baggies man, the pundit said: "I think it's important if they want to have ambitions to get promoted, because there's no doubt Charlie Austin in the Championship and at QPR is a quality striker.

"He will get you goals, which he has proven since he came in January.

"It's quite a big moment for QPR.

"Are they going to back the manager and really go for it?"

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Austin has been in the Championship during his career, the Hoops ought to be seriously considering a move for him if the opportunity presents itself.

As well as netting 82 goals in 182 appearances in this division, the forward has also chipped in with 12 assists as he has managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of setting the second-tier alight.

Given that he is currently behind the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson in the pecking order at the Hawthorns, Austin may find it beneficial to leave West Brom on a permanent deal this summer as he is no longer guaranteed first-team football at the club.

By spending a considerable fee on the former Southampton forward, QPR could potentially launch a push for a top-six finish next year if Austin is able to able to make an instant impact during the upcoming campaign.

