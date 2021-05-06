Tottenham manager news: Steve Hitchen drawing up short-list ahead of Levy decision

Tottenham Hotspur's technical director Steve Hitchen is drawing up a shortlist likely to be between three and five names and will conduct interviews before a final decision is made, according to The Athletic.

Who could be Tottenham's next manager?

Within the report, they reveal that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag isn't necessarily out of the running while the likes of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo have also been linked.

Interim coach Ryan Mason isn't thought to be a likely target despite a report in the print edition of The Sunday People suggesting Levy believed the 29-year-old would be a popular appointment amongst the club's support.

What is Levy looking for?

The Athletic also reveal that the club's priority is to find a manager willing to develop younger players, much as Mauricio Pochettino did during his time in charge.

The Guardian have also suggested a coach with a tendency to play on the front foot would also be preferred as Spurs look to move from the failed Jose Mourinho experiment.

Who are the best young Tottenham players?

The likes of Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon are reportedly expected to return and play a part in the Tottenham first-team next season, while the new manager will have an enviable cast of young players to develop.

Indeed, players such as Dane Scarlett, Alfie Devine and Japhet Tanganga have all made breakthroughs over the past year or so and Dele Alli - frozen out under Mourinho - is still only 25.

That's without even mentioning key stars in Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-min Son who still have a few years before they hit 30 and presumably have room to improve, even if the former is enjoying his best-ever campaign on an individual basis as it is.

What exactly is the 'Tottenham way'?

The Athletic's report mentions Spurs' identity and ethos as playing major roles in their managerial search and, speaking to Gambling.com recently, former Tottenham star Teddy Sheringham detailed exactly what they were.

"Tottenham fans have a good idea of how they want their team to play,” he said.

“They’ve always had fantastic players on show, they’ve never been the type of club to grind out matches and win games 1-0, that’s not the Tottenham way.

“Maybe they’ll have to change that if they want to win something – everyone laughs at ‘The Tottenham Way’ which hasn’t won anything in however many years – but you’ve got to find a way of performing, exciting the fans, taking the game to the opposition and hopefully winning trophies in that mould."

