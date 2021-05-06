Vasyl Lomachenko's boxing comeback has officially been confirmed.

Ukrainian Lomachenko will meet Masayoshi Nakatani in the headliner of Top Rank's event on June 26, the promotion announced on Wednesday.

The fight is set to take place at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, where Naoya Inoue will defend his WBA, IBF and The Ring bantamweight title belts against Michael Dasmarinas a week earlier.

Nicknamed 'The Matrix', Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs), 33, hasn't fought since his October 2020 loss to unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez.

Prior to that, he previously held three of the four major lightweight belts, before he was soundly beaten on the judges' scorecards.

Despite this setback, he is still considered one of the most technically-gifted fighters in the history of boxing.

Lomachenko currently holds the record tied with Saensak Muangsurin for winning a world title in the shortest amount of time as a professional, having won the WBO featherweight title in just his third bout.

However, Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs), 33, is no joke, either. The Japanese native is coming off a TKO win over Felix Verdejo last December. Nakatani has lost just once in his career, a stoppage loss to Lopez last July.

BoxRec has Lomachenko ranked at No. 3 in the world at lightweight; Nakatani, on the other hand, comes in at No. 11.

Meanwhile, the fight between 135-pound titleholder Lopez and top contender George Kambosos Jr has been postponed today because of a clash with Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition bout.

