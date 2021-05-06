Sheffield Wednesday news: Update emerges regarding the futures of two of the club's prospects

The futures of a host of Sheffield Wednesday players may be impacted by the outcome of the club's showdown with Derby County this weekend.

If the Owls fail to secure victory at Pride Park and are subsequently relegated to the third-tier of English football, a major overhaul could take place as manager Darren Moore will need to prepare his side for life in a new division.

Whilst decisions concerning the club's first-team players who are out-of-contract this summer are not set to be made until the 2020/21 reaches a crescendo, a number of the club's prospects have already been notified about their futures.

Whereas the Owls are set to wave goodbye to Isaac Rice and Charlie Reaney, positive decisions have been made regarding Charles Hagan and Lewis Farmer.

According to The Star, this particular duo have been offered fresh deals by the club in an attempt to deter interest from elsewhere.

Since joining Wednesday's set-up following a stint at Chelsea, Hagan has been used predominately by the club at youth level.

Handed his professional debut by former Owls boss Garry Monk during the Owls' clash with Fulham earlier this season, the 18-year-old forward will be aiming to force his way into contention for a spot in the club's match-day squad next season if he decides to stay.

Farmer meanwhile has featured regularly for the club's Under-23s during the current campaign at full-back.

Having witnessed the likes of Liam Shaw and Joe Wildsmith play on a regular basis in the Championship after graduating from the club's youth academy, this particular duo will be hoping to follow in their footsteps if they agree to fresh terms.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Wednesday facing an uncertain future in terms of what division they will be playing in next season, it is somewhat of a shrewd move by the club to focus on the future of their youth players when it comes to handing out new deals.

By convincing some of their brightest prospects to stay at Hillsborough, the Owls could benefit in the coming years as these individuals may end up playing a pivotal role for the club.

Furthermore, if the Owls do suffer relegation to the third-tier this weekend, there could a mass exodus in terms of players and thus they may have to look towards their academy for inspiration next season.

Providing that Farmer and Hagan both sign new contracts and continue to impress at youth level, there is no reason why they cannot become members of Wednesday's first-team in the not too distant future.

