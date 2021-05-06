Toni Kroos caused a bit of a stir with his comments before Real Madrid's Champions League second leg game against Chelsea.

The German midfielder revealed that he had not lost any sleep about any Chelsea player going into the game.

"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep," he said, per the Mirror.

"They showed in Madrid (in the first leg) that they play as a team. They have a German coach so that doesn't surprise me. They defend well and have pace up front, those are their strengths."

Real would go on be knocked out of the competition as they were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount, who scored Chelsea's second of the evening, decided to bring up those comments after the game.

"I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals," Mount told CBS Sports.

"But as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give so much, we defend for our lives.

"You saw that in not many chances that we gave away. We are solid and we need to keep that going."

Kroos has now responded to those comments on Twitter.

"Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday. congrats. Good luck in your first CL final," he wrote.

We'll let you make your mind up on whether Kroos is being classy or bitter here.

Chelsea will contest the final against Manchester City in Istanbul at the end of the month.

Will any City players lose sleep about playing Chelsea? After their defeat in the FA Cup semi-final a few weeks back, combined with the Blues' dominant performance against Real Madrid, they might do.

