Derby County news: Fresh twist emerges regarding Erik Alonso's takeover saga

Derby County's rollercoaster of a season is set to reach a crescendo on Saturday when they host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

A run of six consecutive defeats by the Rams has resulted in them being dragged into a relegation battle in recent weeks.

Whilst they are still in control of their own destiny due to the fact that they are above Rotherham United and Wednesday in the Championship standings, anything other than a win this weekend could result in the club facing the prospect of League One football next season.

Whereas the Rams' woeful displays under manager Wayne Rooney have been scrutinised, off-the-field matters continue to dominate the headlines at Pride Park.

Despite agreeing to sell the club to Erik Alonso last month, Mel Morris paid the wages of Derby's players for April due to the fact that the Spaniard has yet to learn the outcome of the EFL's Owners and Directors test.

A report by the Daily Mail on Wednesday suggested that the businessman's proposed takeover was in jeopardy due to the fact that he was supposedly looking to refinance Pride Park.

Under these terms, Alonso would borrow money against the stadium.

However, making reference to this report, the 29-year-old has denied speculation that the takeover could collapse by insisting that it will proceed regardless of what division the Rams find themselves in next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT (06/05/21, 10:23) about whether the latest rumours regarding his deal were correct, Alonso said: "No, that is not true.

"We will go ahead with the takeover.

"I am putting the debt on my name, what I want to do it put stadium warranty under my name, that's all.

"Because I can use the money to buy players."

Asked whether he would still be willing to own Derby in League One, Alonso added: "Why not?

"Derby County is bigger than any division."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

In a week where Derby cannot afford to have any distractions, this report could have threatened to derail their plans for their clash with Wednesday.

However, with Alonso offering some re-assurance in terms of his takeover deal, everyone associated with the Rams may be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the last thing the club needs is another failed bid following the collapse of Sheikh Khaled's deal in March.

Given that the businessman is willing to guide the club into a new dawn even if they do fail to achieve survival this weekend, it may alleviate some of the pressure that the players are currently under.

Providing that Derby are able to take the game to Wednesday in their upcoming showdown, there is no reason why they cannot clinch a vital three points.

