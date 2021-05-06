Crystal Palace transfer rumours: Potential starting XI for 2021/22

With the summer transfer window approaching, there may not be a more fascinating side to follow than Crystal Palace right now.

The south London club have 11 players out of contract in the summer, suggesting that there will be a major overhaul of the playing staff in the coming months.

As well as getting rid of some squad members, they will also need to bring plenty of fresh faces in. GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes takes a look at the side that the club's sporting director Dougie Freedman could assemble for next season if he manages to land all of Palace's reported transfer targets...

Goalkeeper - Vicente Guaita

Guaita may be 34 now, but he has not done a lot wrong this year and still has two years left on his contract. The Spanish shot-stopper has kept seven clean sheets, indicating that finding a replacement for him should not be a priority for Palace.

Right-back - Max Aarons

A host of clubs have registered an interest in the £30m-rated right-back, highlighting how it will be difficult for Palace to secure Aarons' signature.

Still, they are believed to be in the mix, and with Everton now said to be looking at other options, this could have improved Palace's chances of getting the youngster.

Centre-back - Nikola Maksimovic

Maksimovic has found game time hard to come by in 2020/21 - he has made just 17 league appearances for Napoli.

Yet the 29-year-old has registered a pass success rate of 92.2%, demonstrating his ability on the ball. Palace are interested in signing him, and he could be a calming influence at the back, which the Eagles need having conceded 56 goals so far this season.

Centre-back - Joachim Andersen

Fulham may be on the brink of relegation, but Andersen has been a towering presence for them this year. He has won 3.1 aerial duels per game and is a leader at the back, having captained Scott Parker's team on a number of occasions.

Palace have been linked with Andersen, and his leadership qualities could make him a fine addition to their squad.

Left-back - Tyrick Mitchell

Mitchell has made a promising start to life at Selhurst Park, and has featured in 14 games for Roy Hodgson's side this term.

He has averaged 3.5 successful tackles per match in the league, and looks to be ready to get more minutes under his belt. With Patrick van Aanholt out of contract next month, Mitchell is his natural successor.

Defensive midfielder - Luka Milivojevic

Palace's captain, and at 30 he still has plenty to offer. With a number of changes potentially occurring in defence, the side will need a familiar face in front of the back four. Milivojevic is the man for the job.

Central midfielder - Ainsley Maitland-Niles

While Milivojevic can protect the back four, Palace will want an all-round midfielder who can also burst into the final third. Maitland-Niles fits the bill, as he has averaged 1.3 successful dribbles per game for the Baggies.

He looks set to be relegated from the top-flight with West Brom, but he has admirers elsewhere in the Premier League, including Palace. If they can bring him to the capital, he could strike the perfect balance in the middle of the park with Milivojevic.

Right wing - Wilfried Zaha

The star player. Palace will be hoping he is one player who does not go anywhere this summer as he is key to their progress. The 28-year-old has netted 10 league goals for Hodgson's men this season - four more than any other player in the team.

Attacking midfielder - Siriki Dembele

Dembele could be a difference maker for Palace next year. He has been outstanding for Peterborough, netting 11 goals and providing 12 assists in the league in 2020/21.

Palace are tracking his progress, and if they can tempt him away from London Road, they could be a force to be reckoned with as he would slot into their side perfectly.

Left wing - Eberechi Eze

Dembele would not be the only player at Palace who has made their way through the divisions. Eze was previously at QPR, but has made the move up to the Premier League look easy.

With seven goal contributions to his name, he has given a glimpse of his potential, and it seems likely that he will only get better in the years to come.

Striker - Mbaye Diagne

Since joining West Brom in January, Diagne has been directly involved in five goals in 14 appearances. He appears to be a man for the big occasion, having netted against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Palace are rumoured to be keen on adding him to their squad. With Zaha, Dembele and Eze delivering balls into the box, Diagne could expect some quality service to get on the end of.

