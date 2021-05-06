Wolves transfer rumours: Player returns to Molineux

Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to the club after a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town, according to journalist Joe Edwards.

What's the latest news involving Matija Sarkic?

Sarkic has reportedly had his loan spell with Shrewsbury Town cut short after an injury has forced him to return to Wolves' training ground at Compton Park to start his road to recovery.

Edwards said that it will be interesting to see what Wolves do with the 6 foot 5 shot-stopper regarding his future - whether it's another loan move or a season with the first team.

He tweeted: "Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to Wolves from his loan at Shrewsbury. He played 27 times for them in League One. Has an injury, so is rehabbing at Compton. Interesting to see what the club does with him moving forward. #wwfc"

What are Sarkic's stats at Shrewsbury this season?

According to FBREF, Sarkic has been solid on loan at Shrewsbury saving 70.2% of shots on target.

The 23-year-old kept nine clean sheets in 26 appearances in League One for the Shropshire club, the highest number of clean sheets he has ever kept in senior club football.

On the back of previous loans to Havant and Waterlooville and Scottish side Livingstone, he is making steady progress.

However he has struggled with injuries this season having missed 23 games up until the turn of the year with a knee injury according to Tranfermarkt, as well as his recent injury which has reportedly forced him to return to his parent club Wolves.

Could he get a chance a Molineux next season?

John Ruddy is currently Wolves' back-up goalkeeper to first-choice shot-stopper Rui Patricio, however the 34-year-old looks likely to leave this summer at the end of his contract, which will open up a vacant position within the squad.

Joe Edwards tweeted in response to a fan asking whether Sarkic could replace Ruddy as Patricio's backup, and he said, "Not sure. Leaning towards a Championship loan spell. Given the injuries we've seen this season I'd imagine they'd want a more experienced back-up."

Do Wolves have any other players performing well on loan?

Another young prospect excelling out on loan away from Molineux is forward Rafa Mir, who has impressed in La Liga for SD Huesca this season.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has scored 12 goals for the La Liga outfit and his finishing talents have been at the forefront of his displays.

Since a season defining head injury to Raul Jimenez earlier in the season, Wolves have struggled for goals and with the 6 foot 3 Mir raising his stock in Spain, he could return and provide genuine backup to the Mexican next season.

