Nottingham Forest news: Journalist makes claim about Chris Hughton's future

Nottingham Forest's underwhelming 2020/21 campaign is set to reach a crescendo on Saturday when they host Preston North End at the City Ground.

Since opting to appoint Chris Hughton as their manager last October on a two-year deal, the Reds' impressive defensive displays have ultimately been overshadowed by their failure to deliver the goods in an attacking sense.

Despite having the likes of Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray on their books who have both set the second-tier alight during their careers, Forest have only managed to net 36 league goals this season.

Having already sanctioned the departure of Marcus McGuane, it may turn out to be an extremely busy summer for the Forest boss as he looks to assemble a squad that is capable of challenging for promotion next season.

Ahead of the upcoming window, an update has emerged regarding the Reds' current stance towards Hughton.

According to The Athletic journalist Paul Taylor, the 62-year-old is still held in high regard by Forest's hierarchy and will be trusted to transform the club's fortunes in the Championship.

The Reds' inconsistent form in recent weeks has resulted in them failing to secure a victory in any of their last five league games.

Recently held to a 0-0 draw by a Sheffield Wednesday side who are currently fighting against relegation in the second-tier, Forest will be hoping to halt their recent dip in form by securing all three points in their showdown with Preston.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Forest as a lack of stability in recent years has limited their chances of achieving success in the Championship.

With owner Evangelos Marinakis deciding to hire and subsequently fire three managers in the last four years, his trigger-happy approach at the City Ground has ultimately failed to pay-off.

Therefore, by altering his stance in order to give Hughton some time to potentially create a team which is capable of taking the second-tier by storm, the 53-year-old could finally achieve his goal of taking Forest back to the top-flight.

Having already achieved promotion to the Premier League during his respective spells at Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, there is no reason why Hughton cannot achieve the same feat with the Reds if he is backed in the upcoming transfer market.

By building a squad around the likes of Joe Worrall and Brice Samba, the Forest boss could bring the feel-good factor back to the club next season following what has been a difficult period.

