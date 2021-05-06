Rangers exclusive: Scottish champions open talks over deal to bring Gustavo Hamer to Ibrox

Rangers are exploring a deal for Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer and have asked for an update in regards to his likely sale this summer, GIVEMESPORT can reveal.

What is the latest Rangers transfer news?

We understand that the Scottish giants are keen on the 23-year-old midfielder who is gearing up to leave the Championship side.

Indeed, the club are understood to have discussed terms over a potential deal to bring the former Feyenoord man to Glasgow this summer as they look to build on a hugely successful campaign.

Under contract until the summer of 2023, those behind the scenes at Ibrox are seriously interested.

Who is Gustavo Hamer and what is his playing style?

Largely a defensive midfielder, Hamer was born in Brazil but moved to the Netherlands while he was a child.

Back in 2011, he joined Dutch giants Feyenoord's famed youth academy and made two first-team appearances between 2016 and 108 before leaving for PEC Zwolle, where he played for two seasons before joining Coventry for around £1m in the summer of 2020.

Since joining, Hamer has started 35 of the 41 Championship games he's been available for though has missed four games through suspension, including a red card picked up in only his fourth game of the season against promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

According to WhoScored data, the midfielder has averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game this season, as well as 1.8 shots and 1.5 key passes over the same period. Having scored five times while laying on a further two assists, he's certainly looked quite the dynamic presence during his short time in British football.

Where would he hit in at Rangers?

While clearly not an exact science in terms of translating across divisions and playing styles, the averages he's producing in a defensive sense (tackles and interceptions) would see him rank joint-fourth and joint-first respectively in the Rangers squad.

Attacking wise (shots and key passes) he'd rank sixth and fourth respectively, though above any of Steven Gerrard's current options in central midfield.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

What has Mark Robins said about Hamer?

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph in February, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins suggested the player was good enough to play in the Premier League.

"You could see with the volley [that hit the bar against Birmingham City] – it was a really good technique – although not good enough, because he didn’t keep it down," he said.

“When he starts doing that, he will move to the Premier League.

“But hopefully it hits the bar and it gets a little bit closer, but if it hits the bar and it goes in, we’re in trouble!

“He hits the ball cleanly most of the time and it’s frightening because he’s only been here for a few months.

“So as that progresses, and once we get crowds back, I think we will see a difference in him as well.

“I think he – and the rest – will raise their level.”

News Now - Sport News