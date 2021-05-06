Everton transfer rumours: Potential starting XI for 2021/22

As the transfer window edges nearer, speculation is rife about which players could be moving to the Premier League this summer.

One club who look as though they could be particularly busy this summer are Everton. They have been linked with a number of players as they aim to build on their 2020/21 campaign.

Here, GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes takes a look at the XI they could put together if their director of football Marcel Brands can land all of their rumoured targets...

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Everton could make a move for Szczesny this summer, who looks like a major upgrade on Jordan Pickford. The 31-year-old has impressed at Juventus in recent years, winning three Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia.

He was also awarded Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year for 2019/20.

Right-back - Max Aarons

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from all over Europe, but it was recently reported that Everton are leading the race for his signature and he's valued at £30m.

He looks to be a natural replacement for the ageing Seamus Coleman, and has delivered a staggering 60 key passes in the Championship this term to help Norwich secure promotion back to the top-flight.

Centre-back - Merih Demiral

Szczesny may not be the only player swapping Turin for Merseyside in the next few months. Everton are also keen on Turkish international Demiral, despite the Juventus defender being restricted to just 14 league appearances this season due to injuries.

When he does play, he seems to make a considerable difference - Juventus have not lost a game that he has featured in this term.

Centre-back - Kalidou Koulibaly

A third Serie A player could be on their way as well. Koulibaly played under Ancelotti at Napoli, and could be set to reunite with his former coach, if rumours are to be believed. Transfermarkt value him at £45m.

The 29-year-old has featured in 26 league games this year, and his statistics have been eye-catching. He has averaged 2.2 clearances, 1.9 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game. If Everton can get him, he could make a big difference to their defence, which has conceded 42 goals in the league and looked shaky at times.

Left-back - Lucas Digne

The only member of this back four who is already at the club. Digne has been in fine form this year, producing seven assists - more than any other Everton player. His position should not be under threat no matter who arrives at Goodison Park this summer.

Defensive midfielder - Allan

Another player already on Everton's books. Injuries have disrupted his season, but he has still made a positive impact in his first year in England.

Allan has completed 3.2 tackles per match in the Premier League - this sees him top Everton's rankings in this category. The side will need him to clean up in front of the defence once again next year.

Central midfielder - Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a return to Merseyside, only this time to play for Everton rather than Liverpool.

He has struggled in recent years since moving to Barcelona, but his previous spell in the Premier League showed that he is a classy operator, and if he can rediscover that level of performance, he could be an excellent addition to Ancelotti's side.

Right wing - Gareth Bale

Bale's second spell at Tottenham has not gone perfectly by any means, but he has still managed to net nine top-flight goals this year. This included a hat-trick last weekend against Sheffield United.

Bale and Ancelotti previously worked with one another at Real Madrid, and won the Champions League together in 2014. Ancelotti is said to be keen on reuniting with the Welshman. The veteran coach has got the best out of the 31-year-old before, can he do it again?

Attacking midfielder - James Rodriguez

Everton's best player this season, according to WhoScored. He has registered 10 goal contributions this season, and should only get better now that he has settled into life in England.

If he can remain fit, he could be a major asset for the club in the next 12 months.

Left wing - Richarlison

The Brazilian winger has only scored six league goals in 2020/21, a slight disappointment for someone of his quality. Yet he is still only 23, and he has stepped up in big moments to score winning goals against Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Brom, whilst he also found the net against Liverpool to end Everton's 22-year wait for a win at Anfield.

Striker - Sergio Aguero

Dominic Calvert-Lewin can count himself very unfortunate if he does lose his place next season, but with Sergio Aguero available, he may have to settle for being rotated with the Argentine icon.

Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign Aguero, who becomes a free agent next month. Imagine him starting, with Calvert-Lewin coming off the bench for the last half hour or vice versa, or even the pair playing together. A mouthwatering prospect for any Everton fan.

