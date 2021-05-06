Manchester United have qualified for the Europa League final.

Truth be told, it was pretty certain from the moment that the Red Devils kicked off at the Stadio Olimpico when you consider they steam-rolled their way to a comfortable 6-2 win in the first leg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had actually found themselves 2-1 at one point in their Old Trafford clash with AS Roma, only for five goals after half-time to all but book them a place in the final.

Cavani shines vs AS Roma

However, as we all know, European football can always throw up a few shocks and United had to be professional to ensure that they still booked themselves a place in the Gdansk climax.

And one man who helped them achieve exactly that was Edinson Cavani who has ended the season with performances reminiscent of his finest years with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan poacher fired United into a first-half lead with a thumping one-on-one finish, before getting the visitors back on track with a deft header once his side had fallen 2-1 down.

Football Terrace: Europa League semi-final reaction

Cavani stands up for Greenwood

But the Old Trafford faithful loved Cavani for more than just his goalscoring in the 'Eternal City' because he was also praised for a moment that actually earned him a yellow card.

However, many United fans would argue that it was worth it because Cavani was seen standing up for his teammate, Mason Greenwood, by giving a pair of Roma players a piece of his mind.

It's easy to see why United supporters were so enamoured with their number seven after the feisty moment, so be sure to check out the footage down below:

Man Utd fans praise Cavani

Cavani becoming a fans' favourite

Not many rival fans want to admit it, but United have actually had a pretty decent season and it's clear that team spirit like that shown by Cavani towards Greenwood has played its part.

Yes, there was more disappointment for United in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but now they finally have their chance to prove themselves in a major final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And make no mistake, if United are going to make light work of Villarreal in Poland then it'll be because Cavani is firing on all cylinders.

Say what you like about his age, fitness or anything else; there's no getting away from the fact that he is one of the best finishers in the sport when he's on song - and he's on song, right now.

