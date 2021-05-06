Manchester United are through to the Europa League final after seeing off Roma in their semi-final tie.

United had one step in the final after demolishing the Italian outfit 6-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani scored the opener just before half-time.

The Uruguayan striker was played through by Bruno Fernandes and he made no mistake when one-on-one with Antonio Mirante.

Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante gave United a scare with two quickfire goals, only for Cavani to head home and put the tie beyond all doubt.

Nicola Zalewski scored late on but it proved to be only a consolation for the Italian outfit.

Eric Bailly started alongside Harry Maguire for the game.

Bailly is a fan favourite at United due to his playing style. He's truly unpredictable and always makes football fans laugh on the football pitch.

And he produced a comical moment in the first half against Roma.

The 27-year-old picked up the ball just outside his own box and then galloped forward.

Bailly channeled his inner Lionel Messi to run all the way up the pitch to the edge of Roma's box.

He had teammates in acres of space to both sides. All he had to do was produce a five-yard pass to cap off what would have been a brilliant piece of play.

But Bailly completely ruined all his hard work as he messed up his attempted pass.

Watch the moment below:

Never change, Bailly. The moment ha gone viral, attracting over 2.7k retweets at the time of writing.

There were doubts over Bailly's future earlier this year but he put those concerns to bed when he signed a new contract last month.

“I’m very happy,” he told Manchester United's official website. “This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United.

"I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good. Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this.”

Bailly made a lot of United fans happy when he committed his future to the club.

He could have a huge say when United contest the final against Villarreal later this month.

