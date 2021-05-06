Fabrizio Romano reveals hefty bill Daniel Levy must pay next season

Fabrizio Romano has clarified exactly how much Tottenham will pay their former manager Jose Mourinho now that he has agreed to join Roma next season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mourinho's Spurs salary?

Mourinho's appointment at Roma was confirmed on Tuesday, just over two weeks after he departed Spurs.

This has caused some uncertainty as to how much Tottenham will have to pay Mourinho in the coming years, given that his contract at the north London club was set to run until 2023.

Romano has moved to clarify matters, and explained the situation on The Here We Go Podcast on Wednesday.

He said: "Many Tottenham fans have been asking: ‘what’s the truth about the salary? How much are we paying for Mourinho, what’s going on?’

"Mourinho will earn €7m (£6.1m) net after taxes per season for three years with Roma. But for the first season, Tottenham will pay to Mourinho €9m (£7.8m) to cover the €16m (£13.9m) net he had on his contract with Tottenham.

"So, only for the first season, they will pay €9m and then it’s over with Tottenham."

Why are Tottenham still paying Mourinho?

Mourinho and his coaching staff were offered an £8m pay-off to share between them when they were shown the door at Tottenham. However, they rejected this proposal.

This meant that Mourinho was entitled to receive his full wages until he found another job. He has now been handed a new role at Roma, leaving Spurs only having to pay some of his wages for the next 12 months before they can officially cut all ties with Mourinho.

Why did Spurs sack Mourinho?

It is understood that Mourinho was sacked simply due to a run of poor results which had left the side in danger of missing out on the top four once again.

Tottenham lost seven league matches in 2021, and suffered a shock exit from the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. They failed to win any of their last three games under Mourinho, and the Portuguese coach's fate was sealed when the team were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton.

Is Mourinho a good fit for Roma?

Based on his previous spell in Serie A, he certainly is.

Mourinho managed Inter Milan between 2008 and 2010. It was a short stay for Mourinho, but it was undoubtedly a sweet one.

During his reign, Inter won the league and Coppa Italia in his first season and went one better the following year by adding the Champions League trophy to their collection.

It was the first time in their history that Inter had pulled off a treble-winning season, and Mourinho departed for Real Madrid on a major high.

Replicating these feats at Roma will be difficult given that they are currently down in seventh place in Serie A. However, Mourinho has shown in the past that he can get the best out of unfancied teams, leading Porto and Inter to European glory. Perhaps he can turn Roma's fortunes around as well.

