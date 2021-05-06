Leeds transfer news: Leeds targeting 58-cap international

Leeds are interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan this summer, according to Fotomac.

What's the latest news on Ozan Tufan?

Tufan is expected to feature for Turkey at the European Championships next month after having a strong season in his homeland this year.

Leeds are reportedly eyeing a move for the 26-year-old, and plan to try to sign him before the tournament begins.

What are Tufan's stats this season?

The 58-cap international is currently in the form of his life with the numbers he's producing marking his strongest season to date.

In his 34 appearances, he has racked up five goals and nine assists, meaning that he has been directly involved in 14 goals for the team. Only Patrick Bamford (21) has had a hand in more goals for Leeds this term.

He has also delivered 35 key passes, which would rank him fourth in the Leeds squad.

Which Premier League team did Tufan nearly join in 2018?

Crystal Palace agreed a deal to sign Tufan in January 2018, only for the move to fall through at the last minute. Speaking to Goal last year, Tufan explained how things panned out.

He said: "Crystal Palace had showed a real interest in me a few years back and I nearly signed for them. We even had our plane tickets to England. But right before the day we planned to fly to England, Crystal Palace’s Sako got injured.

"The board had an emergency meeting and they decided to sign a replacement for him. So my move failed. They signed Alexander Sorloth instead of me."

Over three years on, Palace are still rumoured to be keen on Tufan, and are willing to pay his release clause of €20m (£18.1m). This suggests that Leeds will not have things all their own way in their pursuit of the creative midfielder.

Is Tufan the ultimate upgrade on Tyler Roberts?

It seems so.

Roberts has been largely utilised in the attacking midfield role by Marcelo Bielsa this year, featuring in 23 league matches. However, he has only registered two assists, and is yet to find the back of the net. He is also out of contract next year, indicating that now might be the time for Leeds to look for an appropriate replacement.

In Tufan, they appear to have one. The experienced midfielder has shown that he can score and set up goals, demonstrating that he could be able to add even more to Leeds' already impressive attack.

At 26, he should be just coming into his prime years, and his statistics this season highlight that this seems to be the case. For less than £20m, he would be a major upgrade on Roberts, and at a bargain price.

