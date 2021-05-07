Liverpool's incredible comeback against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals will live long in the memory of anyone that witnessed it.

After Barcelona won 3-0 at the Camp Nou, the Reds went into the second leg at Anfield needing a miracle to progress to the final.

And they would stun their La Liga opponents in what was a truly memorable evening.

Divock Origi's early goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

Georginio Wijnaldum's quickfire double would restore parity, before Origi's second of the night from Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner completed a remarkable comeback.

Thanks to a documentary called ‘Matchday’, which aired on Rakuten TV, football fans were given the chance to see how Barcelona players acted before, during and after the game.

On the second anniversary of that historic day at Anfield, we've remembered some of the scenes inside the Barcelona dressing room that day.

LIONEL MESSI'S PRE GAME SPEECH

Barcelona had been stunned by Roma in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Kostas Manolas' late winner sending Barca out.

Lionel Messi was keen for history not to repeat itself.

“Come on people. We are going to take a step forward,” Messi said. “We can’t waste this opportunity, OK?

“Give everything, now that we are here.

“We have to start strong. Remember, Rome was our fault. Nobody else’s."

JORDI ALBA BREAKING DOWN AT HALF-TIME

Alba was at fault for Origi's early goal and he was clearly still thinking about that moment at half-time.

He burst into tears and had to be consoled by a Barca staff member.

BARCELONA PLAYERS' REACTIONS AFTER THE GAME

Barca players, understandably, were distraught in the dressing room after the game.

Alba was shaking his head, Philippe Coutinho had his head in his hands, Sergio Busquets looked completely dejected and Gerard Pique just stared into space.

Barcelona players would have felt even worse when they watched Liverpool lift the trophy a few weeks later.

Liverpool were not at their best but still managed to defeat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

Barca have not managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition since that humiliating exit to Liverpool exactly two years ago.

