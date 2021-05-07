After a 6-2 victory in their Europa League semi-final first leg against Roma, Manchester United were expected to qualify for the final with ease.

While a 3-2 loss in Rome on Thursday resulted in a comfortable looking 8-5 aggregate victory, it was anything but comfortable.

Edinson Cavani’s first half strike left Roma needing five goals in the second half but when Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante scored within three minutes of each other with half an hour remaining, the Italians only needed three more goals.

And they would have got them if it wasn’t for David de Gea.

He made a series of stunning saves to prevent Roma from completing an incredible comeback. In total, the Spaniard made 10 saves, earning the Man of the Match award for his heroics.

It really was an incredible performance from a goalkeeper who has found himself playing second fiddle to Dean Henderson in recent months.

But in Rome on Thursday, he proved that he’s still one of the very best in the world.

Don’t believe us?

Check out his individual highlights below:

David de Gea's Man of the Match highlights vs Roma

Take a bow, David.

United will face Villarreal in the final on May 26 in Gdansk after the Spanish side got the better of Arsenal in the other semi-final.

But who will be starting in goal?

That question was posed to Solskjaer at full-time who, while praising De Gea’s performance, refused to be drawn on who will be starting against Villarreal.

"We kept losing the ball in difficult positions but luckily we have got one of the best goalkeepers in the world," Solskjaer added to BT Sport.

"David was vital and was man of the match for me. He was the stand-out performer. The final is still three weeks away and we've got many games still to play.

"David has put a very good application in of course with his performance. The proof is always on the pitch. You've got to perform, and you keep your place in the team when you play well."

Manchester United MUST win the final (The Football Terrace)

Quiz: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Manchester United players?

1 of 15 Who is this former United player? Regan Paul Reece James Lee Martin Danny Higginbotham

News Now - Sport News