The stakes were raised in NXT UK this week as former tag team partners Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan met in a loser leaves NXT UK match.

After three years together, Williams recently turned on his teammate during their first-ever title bout against Pretty Deadly, leading to last night's shock main event.

The likes of Ilja Dragunov, Trent Seven and Dave Mastiff were all in action too. So let's get straight into it. Check out the full results from NXT UK below.

Ilja Dragunov def. Dave Mastiff via referee stoppage

Last week, Ilja Dragunov was quite intrigued when “Bomber” Dave Mastiff approached him in the backstage area and presented him with an idea: the two Superstars blow off some steam by trading haymakers in a wild brawl.

Dragunov was quick to take up Mastiff on his request.

The bout came to a sudden halt, however, when Dragunov struck Mastiff in the nose with a vicious right elbow strike, leapt onto his back and began raining down elbows to his face. “Bomber” countered by dropping his opponent back-first into the canvas, but the official soon caught a glimpse of Mastiff’s injury and called for the bell.

Nathan Frazer and Noam Dar agreed to a Heritage Cup Rules Match on “Supernova Sessions”

Making his first appearance on Noam Dar’s “Supernova Sessions,” Nathan Frazer revealed that “Ben Carter” was a name he originally gave himself to keep his parents or soccer coach from finding out that he was wrestling.

Dar and Sha Samuels did their best to antagonize the highflyer with Samuels proclaiming that Frazer is not a “true British wrestler,” but Frazer remained cool, calm and collected throughout the interview.

“Supernova Sessions” concluded with Dar telling his guest that Frazer wouldn’t be able to hang with him in a Heritage Rules Match, and Samuels appeared to initiate an official challenge on behalf of Dar. Frazer immediately accepted and will indeed collide with The Scottish Supernova in a Heritage Cup Rules Match next week on NXT UK!

Trent Seven def. Saxon Huxley

Trent Seven: Multi-tasker extraordinaire.

In recent months, The Don cut significant weight to challenge then-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin and reformed Moustache Mountain for a victorious in-ring reunion with Tyler Bate. For his latest accomplishment, Seven somehow picked up a win against the dangerous Saxon Huxley while being ridiculed by Sam Gradwell from the Tron.

Gradwell attempted to provoke his newfound rival by asking him how it felt to drop all that weight and still fail, but Seven shook off the distraction by folding Huxley with a snap dragon suplex and clobbering him with the Seven Stars Lariat to earn the win.

Kenny Williams def. Amir Jordan in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves NXT UK Match

After battling alongside Amir Jordan for nearly three years and finally earning an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match with his partner, Kenny Williams threw it all away in the middle of their first-ever title bout when he struck his supposed friend in the back with one of the championships last month.

With Jordan and Williams hungry to tear each other limb from limb, a barbaric No Disqualification Loser Leaves NXT UK Match was seemingly the only option.

The lawless bout featured Williams mangling Jordan’s already injured shoulder with savage kicks, spraying his eyes with a fire extinguisher and back suplexing him through a table.

Williams even tied Jordan in the ropes, told him that “I’ve always hated your guts” and attempted to attack him with a wrench before Jordan fought free.

Jordan answered by suplexing his nemesis on the exposed ringside concrete and repeatedly slamming Williams’ face into a steel chair while telling him “this is what happens to scumbags.”

However, Williams earned the win after dropping Jordan onto the exposed steel turnbuckle and driving him face-first into a steel chair to banish Jordan from NXT UK.

Williams mocked his former ally and exited as the emotion poured out of Jordan back in the ring.

