Braun Strowman overcame Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

The pair's feud concluded with a Steel Cage match on The Grandest Stage of them All, after weeks of Shane 'O' Mac tormenting his rival on RAW.

Their storyline saw McMahon bully Strowman night after night, calling him 'stupid' and attacking his appearance.

Eventually, it was the good guy who won, as Braun humbled Shane at WrestleMania.

Their storyline, although played out in the WWE Universe, carried an important message: bullying is never acceptable.

Following WrestleMania, Strowman has been about overcoming the bullying he suffered in real life, sharing an important and inspiring message about mental health.

Check out the video below:

During the discussion, Strowman mentions that even as a larger-than-life WWE character, he still suffers with his mental health.

"People sometimes have a hard time differentiating the fact that I play a character on TV, but I'm also a real person," he begins.

"Sometimes you just want to be normal, we all just want to be treated like human beings. A lot of times I get put on this pedestal like I'm a zoo animal or an object.

"Being a WWE Superstar, being viewed live on TV every week, it's amazing. I love the WWE Universe, I love the fans, but sometimes it's cool to be normal."

Strowman went on to detail the bullying he suffered when he was growing up.

"Dealing with bullying when I was younger, it was a hard pill to swallow. A lot of it came from who I thought were going to be my close friends at the time.

"That's who really bullied me the most about my weight and I've always been called stupid and stuff like that.

"I had teachers telling me I was never going to amount to anything, that I'd be a failure and things like that.

"There were times that I believed that, but I started realizing I'd been given tools as a human that not everyone gets with my size, my strength and stature.

"I used these naysayers and bullies, and people that told me I'd never do anything or be anything and it lit a fire inside me that still burns to this day because I still deal with it."

Strowman's story is incredibly inspiring. He has proven everybody wrong and carved an incredible life and career in WWE.

The message he shares around mental health is very important, too. Well done, Braun!

