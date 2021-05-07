Conor McGregor has reacted to Floyd Mayweather’s altercation with Jake Paul by declaring it ‘embarrassing’ for his long-time rival.

Mayweather is set to face Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6 in an exhibition bout. Following the latest press conference ahead of the fight, however, tensions flared up as Logan’s brother Jake stole Mayweather’s hat.

Indeed, the video of the incident did the rounds on social media as Jake and Mayweather squared off. In the clip, both can be heard saying ‘let’s make it happen’, which seemed to indicate that they will face off in the ring after Mayweather’s fight with Logan.

The 24-year-old YouTube star then subsequently grabbed Mayweather's hat and this action resulted in a mass brawl where the boxing legend appeared to throw a punch in Jake’s direction, leaving him with a black eye.

Following the incident, Jake said via his Twitter account: “I stole his hat because he steals people’s money with boring fights.”

While UFC star Conor McGregor, who lost to Mayweather in an exhibition bout back in 2017, could not resist another dig at rival. McGregor wrote on his own social media channels: “The kid curled up did not even fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy.

“The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing!”

The undefeated pound-for-pound boxing great believes that he will make $100 million from the fight, however, McGregor, who is currently training in Dubai, expressed his doubts.

“Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already.

“Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f*** off mate. Slap head!”

McGregor, meanwhile, is stepping up his preparations for his trilogy encounter with Dustin Poirier after he lost to the American back in January.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

The Irishman has promised that he will put on a show at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on July 10, saying: “July 10 I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers."

News Now - Sport News