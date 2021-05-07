Manchester City may have to replace Fernandinho next season.

The 35-year-old's contract runs out in the summer and has not yet decided whether he will extend his stay in England.

"I know how much my teammates need me. I made a decision to only decide my future when the season is over. I already had an offer, not to be part of Pep’s staff, but to be an employee of the club," he said in February, per the Manchester Evening News.

“I was flattered, after eight years at Man City and the respect I have gained here, but it is a decision that I put aside."

City want Fernandinho to stay but they have to prepare for his possible departure.

According to the Times, they are considering a move for a Premier League star should the Brazilian decide to leave the club.

What have the Times said?

It has been reported that City are considering making an offer for Declan Rice.

Pep Guardiola will 'insist' on signing a replacement for Fernandinho if he does leave and Declan Rice is one option that he and his staff have discussed.

How has Rice performed this season?

Rice, who has made 15 appearances for England, has been extremely impressive for a West Ham side that are challenging for Champions League qualification.

Per WhoScored.com, his average rating of 7.02/10 makes him West Ham's fourth best player this season.

How much would Rice cost?

David Moyes and West Ham will not want to lose the club's prized asset.

Per Sky Sports, the Scotsman said back in March that Rice is worth even more than £100m.

Even City will likely be priced out should West Ham demand what Moyes thinks Rice is worth.

What has been said about him?

Man City legend Pablo Zabaleta, who played alongside Rice at West Ham, has been very complimentary of the Englishman.

"If you look at who might come in and replace Fernandinho, it all depends on what the manager wants," he said earlier this season, per ManchesterEveningNews.

"When you look at that area of the pitch, and the kind of player that could come in, I'm thinking maybe Declan Rice. He's doing a great job at West Ham and has a great international future ahead of him with England."

This caller on The Football Terrace has been left STUNNED by Man City...

Would Rice be a good signing?

Rice has everything needed to be a top defensive midfielder.

At 22 years old, he is already one of the best players in the world at his position.

Losing Fernandinho would be a blow. The 35-year-old is still performing at a very high level.

But replacing him with Rice would be a brilliant piece of business.

1 of 20 Ultimate Jose Mourinho quiz: What was his playing position? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

News Now - Sport News