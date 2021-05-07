Daniel Bryan's future is up in the air right now.

Just seven days ago, he was beaten by Roman Reigns in the main event of SmackDown, during a Universal Title match with serious consequences.

After failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief, Bryan was banished from the Blue Brand.

Many fans assumed this was just the epic conclusion to their long-running storyline, but according to reports, it's more than that.

It's suggested that Bryan's WWE contract has expired and he may not even return to the company.

The professional wrestling legend has been cagey about his future for some time now, making it clear he'd prefer a part-time schedule to spend less time on the road and more time with his family.

In fact, even ahead of WrestleMania 37, he alluded to the fact that April's Show of Shows may well be his last.

It seems he wasn't lying either. Because according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan was fully aware ahead of WrestleMania 37 that he was leaving WWE.

"I got an interesting message on that. It was basically a message that talked about that maybe he’s gonna leave," Meltzer said on Bryan's contract situation.

"He [Bryan] did an interview just a couple of days ago where he said everybody thinks my contract is due in September because he signed [his last deal] in September. Whatever it is, it was until April 30.

"I guess he was gonna give them [until] right after WrestleMania in 2021, which is why all those promos were that this could be my last WrestleMania because his contract was coming due.

"The agreement was that he would go through this WrestleMania. Yeah, he’s a free agent. He can go anywhere he wants tomorrow."

So, Bryan was fully aware he'd be walking away from WWE after this year's Show of Shows. He's now a free agent and could end up absolutely anywhere...

