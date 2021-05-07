On 7 May 2019, Liverpool hosted one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history with a 4-0 win over Barcelona.

It's now been exactly four years to the day since that historic night at Anfield.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Camp Nou, which was rather undeserved on the balance of play, the Reds miraculously booked their place in the final courtesy of a pair of braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are a club steeped in European history and supporters are well accustomed to against-all-odds comebacks, but that result was something special even by their remarkably unique standards.

From Barcelona's perspective, meanwhile, it was one of the most humiliating defeats in their history.

A team of their quality and stature should never have blown such a healthy lead, and it's a night that will haunt Barca fans and players forever.

That certainly seems to be the case for Sergio Busquets.

The 32-year-old holding midfielder has been with the Catalan giants for the entirety of his senior career and remained a perennial presence at the base of their midfield, providing the solidity needed for Barca's roster of attacking players to flourish.

Ahead of the semi-final second leg against Liverpool, Busquets tweeted a relatively generic post on Twitter claiming that the Barca players were ready for the second leg.

The post featured some images of the players in training at Anfield before the game.

Sergio Busquets' tweet before Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

As it turned out, the La Liga giants were far from ready for Liverpool's onslaught and wilted under the pressure of the occasion.

A quick glance at Busquets' Twitter account shows that he hasn't sent a single post since that ill-fated day.

He has replied to one tweet from former Barca manager Luis Enrique, but aside from that it's been radio silence on his account.

It seems a part of Busquets was left behind on Merseyside during Liverpool's scarcely believable semi-final victory.