Jordan Nobbs wins GiveMeSport Fans' Player of the Month award for April

Jordan Nobbs is the latest player to win GiveMeSport's Women's Super League Player of the Month award, as voted by fans.

The Arsenal midfielder scoops the accolade following her standout performances in April – she scored two goals for the Gunners in three appearances as they fight for their spot in the Champions League next season.

Nobbs saw off the competition from the talented shortlist with 29% of the votes. She beat Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema along with Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Ann-Katrin Berger, Manchester United's Ella Toone and Martha Thomas of West Ham.

The 28-year-old's brace against Brighton & Hove Albion single-handedly took home an important three points as the season comes to a close. Arsenal currently boast an eight-game winning streak in the WSL, scoring an impressive 22 goals and conceding just one.

Nobbs has notched five goals and four assists in the league this season, helping Arsenal edge their way ahead of Man United in the table, who are also fighting for the third European qualifying spot. The Gunners are ahead by a healthy three points, with just one game of the 2020/21 campaign left to play.

The North Londoners have Aston Villa left to face in the WSL – a win will guarantee their place in the Champions League next season.

With the Tokyo Olympics also fast approaching, Nobbs will be eager to impress TeamGB manager Hege Riise, who will soon be finalising her team selection ahead of the summer Games.

Congratulations on the award, Jordan!

