Roman Reigns is the most dominant star in WWE right now.

He returned as a 'heel' at SummerSlam in 2020 following a five-month absence and immediately aligned himself with Paul Heyman before capturing the Universal Championship.

'Main Event' Jey Uso also features alongside The Tribal Chief, but there's no doubt Roman relies on his 'Special Counsel' even more than his cousin.

Their on-screen relationship has developed into one we've seen before, and it's very similar to Heyman's old role as Brock Lesnar's advocate, which lasted a ridiculous 18 years.

Those two were no doubt one of WWE's greatest ever partnerships, yet it seems Reigns could achieve even more than Lesnar did with Paul by his side.

Interestingly, Heyman has admitted this week that he was very reluctant to do anything on-screen in WWE after his successful run with Brock.

"I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar," Heyman told SI.

"Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of 'The Streak.'

"There was very little chance of me ever returning on-screen."

It was only being able to work alongside Reigns that convinced Heyman to return to an on-screen role.

"For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns.

"And that’s why someone, that’s why anyone and that’s why everyone should watch Roman Reigns.

"Every micro-moment he’s in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment."

It's not surprising that Heyman was skeptical about returning to WWE TV without Lesnar. But his pairing with Reigns has been absolute genius, and a risk that has seriously paid off.

News Now - Sport News