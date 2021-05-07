Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has shared that he earned nearly £500 million from his bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, and has once again explained to the world why he is the best to every lace up a pair of gloves.

In addition to those claims, the American has also estimated that he will earn around £72 million when he faces Logan Paul in a special exhibition bout on June 6 at the Hard Rock Arena in Miami.

‘The Money’, however, has had to deal with widespread criticism of his exhibition bouts. Not that that will bother him too much, we must add.

During a previous bout against the Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa back in 2018, Pacquiao claimed it was ‘bad for boxing’ as the fight only lasted one round and the featherweight kickboxer was knocked down three times, before losing the resulting encounter.

Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game show, Mayweather said: “I would rather have the currency than the legacy, my legacy is already engraved in stone. “They say, ‘Mayweather’s doing exhibitions, it’s bad for boxing.’

“At the end of the day, my mother’s a millionaire, my dad’s a millionaire, my children are millionaires. “My little (five-month-old) grandson is a multi-millionaire and he don’t even know it.”

When asked if he was currently a billionaire, ‘The Money', who has been on top of the Forbes athletes earning list for several years, said: “I’ve reached that four years ago. Now I’m over $1.2billion (£864m)."

GOAT of Boxing

The focus then turned to whether or not he was the GOAT of boxing, and somewhat unsurprisingly, he was adamant in his response.

"I knew from the beginning I was the best in boxing, from day one.

“Tell me another fighter that beat 16 world champions straight? Tell me another fighter that, in just two fights, made $650m (£468m)?

“For Pacquiao I made $300m (£216m), for McGregor I made $350m (£252m).”

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

The 1996 Olympic bronze medallist, who has previously been linked with rematches with Pacquiao and McGregor, was also asked if he would consider a return to boxing for one last fight.

Mayweather said: “My health is my wealth… No amount of money is worth my health, no amount of money.

“But I’m still a smart business man. Now if we talk about a Logan Paul, a YouTuber, for $100m (£72m)? Give me that.”

News Now - Sport News