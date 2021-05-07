Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - Who wins off the pitch? We compare Net Worth

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are amazing footballers who everyone seems to compare and there is seemingly another discussion many have between these two footballing greats and that is - What is their net worth?

Both Messi and Ronaldo have been dominating in football for almost two decades and they have managed to amass a huge trophy collection along the way.

Not only does this include league titles and Champions League victories, but also personal accolades, like the Ballon d'Or.

Here is everything you need to know about the two in regards to their net worth.

How many Ballon d’Or’s have Messi and Ronaldo won?

The FC Barcelona legend has won six FIFA Ballon d'Or's whilst the Portuguese forward, who currently plays for Juventus has five.

How much did Ronaldo pay for his mansion?

Ronaldo has shown off his wealth via the properties he has purchased, and he bought the most expensive flat ever sold in Portugal after paying £6million for the property that includes a gym and indoor swimming pool, meanwhile Messi has a $7,000,000 mansion in Castelldefels.

What is Messi's most expensive car?

The Argentina forward reportedly shelled out $35.5 million at an auction to claim 335 S Spider Scaglietti, which became the world's most expensive car at the time in 2016. The report mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo was also interested in buying the car.

Is Lionel Messi richer than Cristiano Ronaldo?

A report from Forbes revealed the answer to this question back in 2020 in the article, "The World’s highest-paid celebrities". It revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has earned $105 million before taxes and fees in the past year. It helped him to become the first football player to earn $1 billion across his playing career.

Forbes also claimed that the Barcelona skipper has earned an estimated $104m in 2020 and he is on the verge of joining Ronaldo in the billionaire group this year.

What sponsorship deals do Messi and Ronaldo have?

As per Forbes Magazine, Messi earned $32 Million from Brand Endorsements in 2020. He first joined Adidas back in 2006 and in February 2017, this relationship turned into a lifelong commitment after the Argentine forward signed a lifetime deal with the brand. As per media reports, the contract has seen Messi earn a staggering £18 million every year.

Lionel Messi also has Endorsement deals with Ooredoo, Pepsi Gatorade, Lay's, Budweiser, Jacob & Co.

Similar to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has a lifetime contract, but with Nike. The other two players to sign a similar deal have been NBA legends Lebron James and Michael Jordan. According to Forbes, Ronaldo earns $45m from endorsements.The Portuguese forward associated himself with Altice, DAZN, Herbalife, MTG, Nike, Unilever.

What are the salaries of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi signed his latest contract with Barcelona back in 2017, and it has seen him earn at £500,000 per week. According to a leaked report made by Spanish publication El Mundo, Messi's four-year deal with the Catalan club is worth €555 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current deal at Juventus is believed to be worth €30m per annum, meaning he's by a long way the highest-paid player in Serie A. His contract is set to expire in 2022, meaning he stands to earn €120m for his time in Turin.

The two have been some of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game, and it is no surprise to see them have such a huge net worth.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News