Subnautica: Below Zero: Full Release Date 2021

The gaming community are getting excited as the full release date for Subnautica: Below Zero is nearly upon us.

The open-world survival game has been a big hit with fans whilst in its beta mode and they have taken their time to ensure the full release is as perfect as it can be.

The game, developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, is the direct sequel to Subnautica, which came out in 2018 and is available on all consoles.

It is very different to a lot of games out at the moment as it is a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet, and here is all you need to know about the full release of the game.

When is the full release date for Subnautica: Below Zero?

The game has been in early access and has been for over two years now, which is a surprisingly long time for a game to be in this version for.

It is great to hear that the game will feature 4k graphics and 60 fps while in performance mode and it will also be available for free if you own the original Subnautica.

Fans will be excited to hear that the game will be available in its full release on May 14th 2021, so there is not long to wait at all.

