Netball Superleague: Previewing Round 15's six fixtures

The Netball Superleague returns this weekend with round 15 action. There will be eight games over two days, with 10 teams competing. Saracens Mavericks are the only side without a fixture.

Last weekend saw some interesting results - with Celtic Dragons getting their first win of the season on Friday, beating Surrey Storm 48-39.

With an action-packed two days ahead, let’s take a look at round 15’s fixtures:

Severn Stars v Loughborough Lightning

The first game of round 15 sees Severn Stars face Loughborough Lightning at noon on Sunday.

It will be a tough ask for Stars to come out as winners in this one. The Worcester-based outfit sit ninth in the table, while opponents Lightning are second. They will be relying on goal-shooter Georgia Rowe to continue her consistency up top, with the attacker having the second highest shot succession in the league (93.31 percent) after scoring 279 goals from 299 shots. The Welsh player will also be celebrating her 26th birthday on Sunday.

However, Stars’ defenders will be coming up with the highest goalscorer in the division, Mary Cholhok. The Ugandan has netted 523 times so far this campaign and doesn’t look like stopping.

Team Bath v Leeds Rhinos

In what will be an exciting game at 2pm on Sunday, Team Bath take on Leeds Rhinos at the Copper Box.

Bath have been in impressive form, only losing once this season. However, this doesn’t mean their match will be a breeze, they come up against a Rhinos team that have won their last three in the division.

As solid as they are in attack, the defensive work England international Layla Guscoth has produced this season can’t go unmissed. The goal-defence has the second most interceptions (35) and turnovers (65) in the league, helping her teammates concede the least goals so far.

This could be a tight match with Guscoth and co having to deal with Leeds’ goal-shooter Donnell Wallam. The Australian has netted an impressive 241 goals in her last five matches.

Strathclyde Sirens v Surrey Storm

Seventh meet 10th when Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm go head-to-head with Surrey Storm at 4pm.

Sirens come into the game having lost 51-69 to Rhinos last weekend. However, before this they were in good form, winning three in a row. For Storm however, it’s a different story, the two-time Superleague Grand Final winners haven’t won in 10 matches.

The reverse fixture earlier this campaign saw Strathclyde beat Surrey 46-33.

Celtic Dragons v Manchester Thunder

The final game of Sunday sees Celtic Dragons face reigning champions Manchester Thunder at 6pm.

Dragons have conceded 796 goals so far this season, the highest in the division. Their defensive display will be tested again, when they come against the second highest goalscorers in the league in Thunder.

The Welsh outfit have only won once this season and facing the reigning champions will be a tough task, especially with the form of Joyce Mvula. Thunder’s goal-shooter has 393 goals to her name, as well as the third highest shot succession in the league (92.47).

Loughborough Lightning v Surrey Storm

Monday evening’s first match sees Lightning take on Storm at 5:15pm. The key battle in this one will be Cholhok v Leah Middleton. The latter has the fourth most deflections in the division (44). She will have the support of fellow defender Alima Priest, the 26-year-old also boasts being in the top five of the stats board, having 28 interceptions so far.

Wasps v London Pulse

In this weekend's final fixture, fourth-place Wasps take on eighth-place London Pulse at 7:15pm.

Both sides come into the game having lost their last two. Wasps will be looking to experienced attacker Rachel Dunn to turn their fortunes around. The goal-shooter is the division's second highest goalscorer, having netted 404 times so far.

Pulse’s defenders will need to be on their A-game if they want to come out of this one with the three points.

GiveMeSport Women predictions:

Sunday:

Stars v Lightning: Lightning win

Bath v Rhinos: Bath win

Sirens v Storm: Sirens win

Dragons v Thunder: Thunder win

Monday:

Lightning v Storm: Lightning win

Wasps v Pulse: Wasps win

