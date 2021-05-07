The main event of NXT UK this week saw two WWE Superstars battle it out in a Loser Leaves NXT UK match.

After working together as a tag team for nearly three years, Kenny Williams shockingly turned on his partner Amir Jordan during their first-ever title bout against Pretty Deadly last month.

From the moment that Williams struck his former friend with one of the tag team belts mid-match, the tension has been boiling over.

The only way to settle their differences once and for all, was to tear each other apart during a No Disqualification Loser Leaves NXT UK match - and that was set for this week's main event.

One man, then, was going to lose it all.

In a bout that was brutal from start to finish, Williams came out on top, picking up the win after dropping Jordan onto the exposed steel turnbuckle and driving him face-first into a steel chair.

With that, Amir has been forced to leave NXT UK and he was caught backstage for his immediate reaction. Check out what he had to say in the exclusive video from WWE below:

It's fair to say Jordan is absolutely heartbroken. He was approached in the locker room shortly after the match and asked how he was feeling after the loss.

"I put everything on the line. It's all gone. Sorry, please just give me a minute," Amir said, appearing crushed.

While he may be banished from NXT UK, Jordan went out after putting everything on the line.

His opponent, Williams, was on top early in the match, mangling Amir's already injured shoulder with savage kicks.

He also sprayed his former partner's eyes with a fire extinguisher and back suplexed him through a table.

Jordan answered by suplexing his nemesis on the exposed ringside concrete and repeatedly slamming Williams’ face into a steel chair while telling him 'this is what happens to scumbags.'

Unfortunately, though, it wasn't enough for the NXT UK star, who has now been forced to leave the British Brand.

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

