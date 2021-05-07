Watford transfer rumours: Ashley Young delivers honest claim about potential Hornets return

Watford could be in for an extremely busy summer of transfer activity as they look to prepare for their return to the Premier League later this year.

The Hornets' brief stint in the Championship resulted in the club securing a top-two finish last month under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz who has made a fantastic start to his tenure at Vicarage Road.

The Spaniard's decision to change Watford's formation to 4-3-3 played a major role in their promotion push as it gave the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema and Will Hughes the freedom to express themselves.

Ahead of the upcoming window, the Hornets have been heavily linked with a move for former player Ashley Young.

Before opting to leave Watford in 2007, the winger netted 22 goals and provided 10 assists for his team-mates in 107 appearances for the club.

Since his departure, Young has gone on to win major honours with Manchester United and Inter Milan.

However, despite featuring on 31 occasions for Antonio Conte's side this season, Young's immediate future is uncertain as his current deal at the San Siro is set to expire next month and he has yet to agree to fresh terms.

A report by the Watford Observer earlier this week suggested that the Hornets had enter talks with the 35-year-old over a switch.

However, Young has now revealed that whilst he has entered talks with Inter about a new deal, he has yet to be made aware of any potential interest from Watford.

Speaking to Sky Sports News about his current situation, the former Aston Villa man said: "There have been talks [with Inter].

"I have had an unbelievable time at Inter, if there is something to be done I'm sure a deal can be sorted out.

"It's a waiting game because everyone is in a pandemic, we don't know where finances are.

"I am chilled and laid back, I am enjoying my football, we've just won the league."

Young later added: "I've never said I wouldn't go back [to Watford].

"It's the club where I started at 10 years old but right now there is nothing.

"My representatives have not spoken to me about it.

"It would be a difficult decision to make."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Young refusing to rule out a re-union with Watford, it will be intriguing to see whether the club decide to offer him a deal in the coming months.

As well being an extremely versatile player due to the fact that he can play on either-wing as well at full-back, Young would undoubtedly strengthen the Hornets' options in these particular positions ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Furthermore, when you consider that the England international boasts a wealth of experience at Premier League level having featured in this division for Watford, Villa and United during his career, he will know exactly what it will take to deliver the goods next season.

Therefore, Watford ought to consider securing the services of Young with his future at Inter currently looking uncertain.

