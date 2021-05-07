Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer delivers fresh verdict on Alen Halilovic's future

Birmingham City's rollercoaster of a season in the Championship is set to end tomorrow as they head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

After a dismal run of form resulted in the Blues being dragged into a relegation battle earlier this year, they opted to replace Aitor Karaka with Lee Bowyer in March.

Whilst this was somewhat of a risk due to the fact that the 44-year-old was unable to guide Charlton Athletic to survival last season, Birmingham's gamble has since paid off as they are currently thriving under the guidance of their new manager.

Having led the Blues to safety last month, Bowyer will now be looking ahead to what is expected a busy summer of transfer activity.

However, before he adds to his squad, he will have to make a decision on midfielder Alen Halilovic's future whose current deal at St Andrew's is set to expire next month.

A report by Croatian news outlet Sportske novosti earlier this week suggested that the 24-year-old had been offered a new contract by the Blues.

Speaking to the publication about Halilovic, family friend Miroslav Bicanic said: "We have heard that English [club] Birmingham have bought his contract, so now some of his stability and sporting maturity should come."

Making reference to this report, Bowyer has denied that any progress has been made in terms of a new deal for the former Barcelona man.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of tomorrow's showdown with Blackburn, Bowyer said: "I have not heard anything.

"If there has been something put in front of him I am not aware of that.

"As a football player he is a good player but contact-wise I am not aware of anything being offered to him yet."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst a deal for Halilovic hasn't materialised yet, Bowyer is clearly a fan of the midfielder and thus it would be somewhat of a shock if Birmingham are not able to extend his stay.

Although the Croatian's lack of consistency has resulted in him averaging a somewhat underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.43 in the Championship this season, he has illustrated occasional glimpses of his undoubted talent.

Particularly impressive during the Blues' victory over Queens Park Rangers in February, Halilovic netted a spectacular goal in this clash to secure all three points for his side.

When you consider that the midfielder has played for seven different clubs in the past five years, he may benefit from a period of stability at Birmingham as it will give him the chance to develop under the guidance of Bowyer.

Therefore, a new deal would be ideal for both parties as Halilovic will be given the opportunity to play regular first-team football at Championship level which in turn could help the Blues push on next season if he is able to hit the ground running.

