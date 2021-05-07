Tyson Fury is willing to step into the ring with Deontay Wilder again to settle matters once and for all.

The Gypsy King recently confirmed his desire for the trilogy scrap, as he flew out to Dallas to join his best friend Billy Joe Saunders ahead of his upcoming fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Wilder, who was the previous owner of the WBC heavyweight title belt, lost to Fury via seventh-round TKO in February 2020, but is seeking revenge.

Fury himself is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his life against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

But the WBC heavyweight champion said he still has a score to settle with 'The Bronze Bomber', who has resumed training with sparring partner Malik Scott ahead of a potential trilogy fight with Fury.

The two heavyweights went toe-to-toe in 2018 and 2020, with the first fight ending in a controversial split draw, and Fury triumphing in their highly-anticipated rematch.

However, it doesn't seem like Fury is too impressed by his former opponent's antics.

"You can’t teach an old dog new tricks," Fury said to FightHype.com. "Malik Scott’s a b****, and so is Deontay Wilder.

"I’ll fight both of them, one after the other on the same night.

"I’ll smack them around like little p******."

'The Furious One' also addressed the question of who he would like to fight next, admitting he's willing to fight anyone at any time, regardless of his opponent's size, skill level and reputation.

"I’m open to all fights," Fury responded in typical fashion when asked who he'd prefer to fight next. "All the heavyweights out there. The champions and the non-champions alike.

"There’s heavyweight boxing, and there’s the Gypsy King boxing.

"I’m light-years ahead of all these m**********."

Fury's showdown with Joshua will be one of the biggest fights in the history of British boxing in over 20 years, the last of which took place at the Cardiff Arms Park between Frank Bruno and Mike Tyson in 1993.

The lineal heavyweight world champion will be looking to unify the division when he takes on Joshua on July 24 in Saudi Arabia.

And he spoke at length about how he plans to knock out Joshua in devastating fashion in a recent interview with Eddie Hearn.

"I'll tell you what punch, even give my game plan away.

"It'll be a check left hook to the temple. He'll fall on his face.

"He may get up, then I'll knock him out with the overhand right, goodnight."

