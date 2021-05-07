Two years ago, Liverpool pulled off the greatest comeback in European football history.

Liverpool trailed Barcelona 3-0 in their Champions League semi-final tie after a nightmare first leg at the Camp Nou.

They faced mission impossible.

Barca travelled to Anfield knowing that an away goal would see Jurgen Klopp’s side needed FIVE to qualify.

“We score, Liverpool need FIVE - and we're going to get at least one... agreed?” the official Barcelona Twitter account infamously tweeted at half-time.

As we all know by now, Barca didn’t score meaning Liverpool only needed four to progress to the final.

And they did just that.

Divock Origi’s early strike gave them hope before a Georginio Wijnaldum brace in the space of two second half minutes levelled the scores on aggregate.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, quick thinking from ball boy Oakley Cannonier allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to find Origi with a quickly taken corner to make it 4-0.

What a night.

At the final whistle, Anfield erupted and we witnessed some quite incredible scenes.

While one ballboy became a hero for his actions which led to Liverpool’s fourth goal, another ball boy made headlines for his actions at the final whistle.

He ran onto the pitch and his first thought was to run towards Lionel Messi. But not to console him or ask for his shirt but to give him the two fingers as he ran past.

Superb.

Imagine when that kid grows old and he gets to tell his grandkids that he once ran onto the pitch after Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 and swore at the greatest player ever.

What a story that is.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: 20 quiz questions on English football's biggest fixture

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

News Now - Sport News