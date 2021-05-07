It has recently been revealed how much Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will take home after they come to blows this weekend, and it comes as no surprise that the Mexican is set for another massive payday.

What may come as a surprise to many, however, is the massive difference between what the two fighters are going to be taking home.

This Saturday sees the Mexican boxer put it all on the line against WBO champion Saunders, offering his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine belt.

Both fighters stand to come away from the bout considerably richer, which is understandable with the all the hype surrounding the bout. It’s even an early candidate for Fight of the Year.

Canelo Alvarez will, according to Sportekz, be earning a whopping £10.7million ($15m) guaranteed from the fight, with this figure realistically increasing following the streaming success on DAZN.

Billy Joe Saunders is far less fortunate, however, with him only being paid £1.7m ($2.5m) for his trip to Texas. This means there is a huge pay difference of £9 million just from the fight itself.

It has been reported, though, that both fighters expect their pay check to sky rocket once bonuses become involved, with the 30-year-old Mexican set to make around £25 million altogether.

For Billy Joe, however, his earnings are expected to rise to just £3.5m... huge differences!

These numbers for Canelo should come as no surprise seeing as he is boxing’s star boy and the highest paid fighter in the world, but it does seem rather harsh on Saunders to be earning that much less.

Before moving over to DAZN, Canelo always found himself as a pay-per-view headliner with fans all over the world paying to watch him in action. He has pocketed around £80 million from his nine recorded box office fights.

In 2018, Canelo decided to sign an 11-fight deal with DAZN worth a breathtaking £277 million. Under this contract, he fought Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev.

This trio of fights earned Canelo an impressive £60 million, according to Ring Magazine.

More recently, he terminated his deal and continued to box on as a free agent on DAZN, which saw him come out victorious against both Callum Smith and Avni Yildirim.

This just proves that there are more than just championship belts on the line between the two fighters this Saturday.

