Manchester United transfer news: Juventus star could be signed for just £17.4m

Manchester United are one of the clubs who could sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro this summer according to Tutto Juve.

What’s the latest news involving Alex Sandro?

Juventus are willing to sell the defender at the end of the season and would settle for receiving just €20m (£17.4m) for the left-back. Sandro has spent six years with the club having won the league title on five occasions in Italy.

According to Tutto Juve, the player would like to move to Chelsea, although United and PSG could also make an offer for the Brazilian in the upcoming transfer window.

Have Man United been linked with Sandro before?

Former United manager Jose Mourinho had been interested in bringing Sandro to Old Trafford in 2018, at a time when he would have cost the club £50m, as reported by the Times.

The left-back had been pushing to sanction the transfer and was reportedly targeted to bridge the gap with Manchester City, a feat that United have struggled with as City are set to clinch another Premier League title this season.

What is Sandro’s style of play?

The Brazilian is known for his attacking wing-back play, and over the years has racked up a bounty of assists for the Italian giants. Sandro has assisted on 29 occasions in all competitions since he joined the club in 2015 and has been a consistent performer for Juventus.

According to WhoScored the 30-year-old has only once received an overall rating less than 7.03 in a league season which was the 2019/20 campaign - achieving a still respectable 6.97.

The attacking full-back had an impressive creative output in his first two league seasons at Juventus and registered 1.9 key passes per game. Even last term his average was a commendable 1.1.

Do United need another left-back?

The left-back position is arguably one of the strongest departments in the United squad. Luke Shaw has impressed this season more than many could have imagined with one goal and five assists to his name. His performances at left-back have kept Alex Telles out of the side and made it a difficult first season for the Brazilian.

The England international has made 1.4 tackles each match and been dribbled past just 0.4 times per game in the Premier League this season.

It has been reported that Telles could be incorporated into a swap deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, which would make space for Sandro to come into the side as a direct replacement for last season's summer signing.

Although the renewed form of Shaw could make it a difficult task to break into the side on a regular basis.

