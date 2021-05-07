The Formula 1 action keeps on coming at the moment as we embark on the first back-to-back section of the season with the Spanish Grand Prix following up on round three in Portugal last weekend.

Typically, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya kicks off the European stint in the season, but, in fact, it's the third race on the continent this year owing to the recent meetings we've had in Imola and Portimao.

As ever, though, there are plenty of questions that need answers this weekend as we head to Catalonia and here we've picked out five of the most pressing posers...

How will Ricciardo respond?

Daniel Ricciardo's qualifying performance last weekend, he admitted, was not good enough, as he crashed out in Q1.

He did well to scrap his way up to a ninth-place finish in the race, but admitted what had happened on the Saturday really ate away at him inside.

He'll be eager to prove himself in the McLaren car this Saturday at a track that is far more familiar than the one in Portimao, as he looks to start taking the fight to Lando Norris.

Can Alpine keep progressing?

Alpine enjoyed a really positive weekend last time out in Portugal.

Strong practice pace was converted into a good qualifying session for Esteban Ocon at least, who earned sixth on the grid.

Both he and Fernando Alonso had fine races on the Sunday, too, as a double points finish was recorded in what was their best weekend overall so far this season.

Can they keep that up in Spain this weekend and start thinking about taking on McLaren and Ferrari more, then?

Where's Bottas at?

A penny for Valtteri Bottas' thoughts right now?

The Finn has seen a lot of speculation fall at his door this week with claims made he'd be getting replaced before the end of the campaign - something he labelled rather abruptly as bull****.

Indeed, the likes of Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have offered their support for him in the face of such talk and Valtteri will surely just be eager to get the visor, and his right foot, down this weekend to forget it all.

More impressive Perez race-pace?

Obviously, Sergio Perez would have liked to have been closer to the front three in Portugal last weekend, but once he got clear of Lando Norris to take fourth place, the Mexican showed competitive lap times and regularly matched those in front of him.

Christian Horner has been pleased with him so far and the hope will be this weekend that the Mexican will be right in the mix at the sharp end of the field.

AlphaTauri back on track?

The Portuguese Grand Prix was a little non-descript for AlphaTauri last weekend and they'll be hoping that will be the anomaly this year rather than something that becomes the overriding theme.

They impressed greatly in Bahrain, had some ups and downs in Imola and just didn't have the pace last weekend, so it'll be interesting to see what they produce this time out in Barcelona.

Pierre Gasly has already predicted that normal service will be resumed this weekend - let's see if he's right.

