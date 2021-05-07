WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 16, as some of WWE's top Superstars look to build on the momentum they picked up at The Show of Shows last month.

For some of SmackDown and RAW's champions though, the upcoming PPV will offer a chance to put to bed their rivalries once and for all.

As the name 'WrestleMania Backlash' suggests, a number of storylines have continued following The Showcase of the Immortals and it's likely the main event will be a rematch of sorts.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat, soon after seeing off The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 37.

That isn't the only match confirmed for the Backlash card either with Bianca Belair vs Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and a RAW Women's Title Triple Threat set.

We're still over a week away from the PPV, but now is a good time to break down all the details we know so far.

So, check out everything you need to know for WrestleMania Backlash below.

Date, time and venue:

WrestleMania Backlash will air live on Sunday, May 16. The main card is scheduled to start at midnight UK time (7pm Eastern Time).

This PPV will be the first airing from the new ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida after WrestleMania 37 was hosted at Raymond James Stadium.

There will be no in-person attendance.

How to watch:

WrestleMania Backlash will be shown live on the WWE Network in the UK and on Peacock in the USA.

As ever, the Network is free for new subscribers but after the 30-day trial, it costs £9.99 per month to continue.

Alternatively, Backlash is available to UK-based fans on BT Sport Box Office.

Match card:

As of writing, three matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash. (card subject to change)

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman - Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship

WrestleMania Backlash will air live on Sunday, May 16 on WWE Network, Peacock and BT Sport.

