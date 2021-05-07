Leeds transfer rumours: Leeds learn price-tag for highly-rated youngster

Leeds will have to pay a considerable transfer fee to sign Club Brugge forward Noa Lang, according to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news on Noa Lang?

It was recently reported that Leeds are keeping tabs on the youngster, and could make a move for Lang in the summer.

They have now found out how much they will have to pay to land the 21-year-old. It is understood that Brugge will want more than €25m (£21.7m) before parting ways with the rising star.

Is the transfer fee more than expected?

Indeed it is.

It was previously claimed that Brugge would want £20m for Lang, but it now seems that they want at least £1.7m more than that as a bare minimum.

The Belgian outfit seem to be moving the goalposts already, and if Lang finishes the season strongly, they could up his price-tag even more in the coming weeks.

How does this compare to Leeds' biggest signings of the past?

Leeds have made three of the their four most expensive signings ever within the past year. Rodrigo is the club's record signing, joining for £27m from Valencia, but he has been largely restricted to a role off the bench.

Meanwhile, Diego Llorente cost £18m, and has only made 12 league appearances due to injuries. However, Raphinha signed for £16.72m - Leeds' fourth-highest transfer fee - and he has been a major hit at Elland Road, scoring six goals and providing six assists for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

If Lang arrives at the club for the fee that Brugge are demanding, he would be Leeds' third most expensive signing of all time.

Is Lang worth such a sizeable price-tag?

This is what Leeds need to consider. The purchases of Rodrigo and Llorente have shown that players with hefty price-tags do not always live up to expectations.

However, Lang appears to be flying at the moment. He has featured in 24 league games for Brugge this term, scoring 14 goals and delivering eight assists to demonstrate that he has plenty of potential.

He also has Champions League experience under his belt already, despite not turning 22 until next month. Leeds' director of football Victor Orta stated last year that the club want to be competing in Europe in the next two or three years. Lang could help them get there, and would then have his previous experience to call upon when facing some of the best sides on the continent.

Signings from abroad do not always work, but Raphinha has shown Leeds that they can, and it could be worth gambling on Lang being able to follow in the Brazilian's footsteps.

