It is probably safe to say that Liverpool fans have been looking forward to next season for a few months now.

After being top of the Premier League in December, their form went off a cliff as they plunged down the Premier League table.

Their incredible unbeaten home-record was ended, they went months without a goal from open play and were eventually knocked out of Europe at the hands of struggling Real Madrid side.

After the heady highs of the previous seasons, the last five months have been a difficult pill to swallow for all involved at the club.

Returning superstars

However, hope is on the horizon. The club continue to share encouraging images of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez stepping up their recovery programs.

Jordan Henderson is nearing a return and it looks like a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate could be all wrapped up.

Whack a few signings into the fold and Jurgen Klopp's Reds could be right back in amongst the thick of it next season.

Images leak of 21/22 kit

It does, however, look like they will be mounting that challenge in a home strip that could divide opinions.

After New Balance smashed it out of the park with some of their choices for the famous Liverpool red, Nike came in and somewhat underwhelmed with their first effort.

Now, it looks like they may have overcompensated with further images of the potential strip leaking via Footy Headlines.

Notorious for getting kit leaks spot on, Footy Headlines shared the images of the Liverpool home kit on the site and it's quite something.

The new jersey boasts a striking new look combining a red base with red applications.

The trim on both the collar and the sleeves stand out while the diagonal 'lightning' stripes are also an interesting feature.

On closer inspection, you'll also notice that the logos themselves are just a slight off-white colour, known as 'Fossil'.

It's a bold effort from the American giant. You can be certain some will hate it but you can't argue that it is truly unique which some fans will love.

In truth, they won't be all that bothered about the kit as long as the players wearing it are performing back at their best and challenging for silverware.

Another run at the league title would go down a treat, pink lightning on the chest or not.

