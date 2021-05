Some of the greatest footballers of all time have been active during the 21st century.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are, of course, the obvious examples. Both legends cemented their status as all-time greats a long time ago.

But which footballers since 2000 boast the highest win percentages?

Transfermarkt have crunched the numbers and published a list of the top 50 footballers with the highest win percentages since the turn of the current century.

All data is correct as of May 7, 2021.

Quite a few young players at clubs including PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City make the cut because they’ve rarely tasted defeat during their short careers so far.

But there are a handful of iconic players who also feature on the list, including both Messi and Ronaldo.

50 footballers with highest win percentage since 2000

Let’s take a closer look at the top 50…

50. James Rodriguez | 184 games, 127 wins (Win percentage: 69%)

Monaco (58.8%), Real Madrid (78.8%), Bayern Munich (74.4%), Everton (36.4%).

49. Arthur | 68 games, 47 wins (Win percentage: 69.1%)

Barcelona (70.8%), Juventus (65%).

48. Mitchell Bakker | 26 games, 18 wins (Win percentage: 69.2%)

PSG (69.2%).

47. Trent Alexander-Arnold | 124 games, 86 wins (Win percentage: 69.4%)

Liverpool (69.4%).

46. Bernardo Silva | 230 games, 160 wins (Win percentage: 69.6%)

AS Monaco (59.4%), Manchester City (77.5%).

45. Joe Gomez | 79 games, 55 wins (Win percentage: 69.6%)

Liverpool (69.6%).

44. Thiago Silva | 317 games, 221 wins (Win percentage: 69.7%)

AC Milan (61.3%), PSG (75.5%), Chelsea (50%).

43. Anatoliy Tymoshchuk | 86 games, 60 wins (Win percentage: 69.8%)

Bayern Munich (69.8%).

42. Achraf Hakimi | 96 games, 67 wins (Win percentage: 69.8%)

Real Madrid (66.7%), Borussia Dortmund (68.5%), Inter Milan (72.7%).

41. Fernandinho | 243 games, 170 wins (Win percentage: 70%)

Manchester City (70%).

40. Nacho Fernandez | 154 games, 108 wins (Win percentage: 70.1%)

Real Madrid (70.1%).

39. Casemiro | 185 games, 130 wins (Win percentage: 70.3%)

Real Madrid (70.3%).

38. Andres Iniesta | 442 games, 312 wins (Win percentage: 70.6%)

Barcelona (70.6%).

37. Adrien Rabiot | 221 games, 157 wins (Win percentage: 71%)

PSG (76.7%), Toulouse (38.5%), Juventus (63.8%).

36. Fabio Coentrao | 73 games, 52 wins (Win percentage: 71.2%)

Real Madrid (75.9%), AS Monaco (53.3%).

35. Cristiano Ronaldo | 582 games, 415 wins (Win percentage: 71.3%)

Manchester United (67.4%), Real Madrid (74%), Juventus (71.3%).

34. Marquinhos | 227 games, 162 wins (Win percentage: 71.4%)

AS Roma (46.2%), PSG (74.6%).

33. Robert Lewandowski | 347 games, 248 wins (Win percentage: 71.5%)

Borussia Dortmund (64.9%), Bayern Munich (75.5%).

32. Angel Di Maria | 319 games, 229 wins (Win percentage: 71.8%)

Real Madrid (72.6%), Manchester United (51.9%), PSG (74.4%).

31. Danilo | 128 games, 92 wins (Win percentage: 71.9%)

Real Madrid (78.1%), Man City (79.4%), Juventus (62.3%).

30. Jamal Musiala | 25 games, 18 wins (Win percentage: 72%)

Bayern Munich (72%).

29. Sergi Roberto | 197 games, 142 wins (Win percentage: 72.1%)

Barcelona (72.1%).

28. Tony Adams | 43 games, 31 wins (Win percentage: 72.1%)

Arsenal (72.1%).

27. Gerard Pique | 395 games, 285 wins (Win percentage: 72.2%)

Man United (83.3%), Real Zaragoza (36.4%), Barcelona (74%).

26. Marco Verratti | 223 games, 161 wins (Win percentage: 72.2%)

PSG (72.2%).

25. Paulo Ferreira | 141 games, 102 wins (Win percentage: 72.3%)

Chelsea (72.3%).

24. David Alaba | 295 games, 215 wins (Win percentage: 72.9%)

Hoffenheim (29.4%), Bayern Munich (75.5%).

23. Thomas Muller | 380 games, 277 wins (Win percentage: 72.9%)

Bayern Munich (72.9%).

22. Kylian Mbappe | 146 games, 107 wins (Win percentage: 73.3%)

AS Monaco (68.3%), PSG (75.2%).

21. Maxwell | 281 games, 206 wins (Win percentage: 73.3%)

Inter Milan (74.7%), Barcelona (82.5%), PSG (69%).

20. Colin Dagba | 49 games, 36 wins (Win percentage: 73.5%)

PSG (73.5%).

19. Thomas Meunier | 104 games, 77 wins (Win percentage: 74%)

PSG (77.4%), Borussia Dortmund (60%).

18. Lionel Messi | 517 games, 383 wins (Win percentage: 74.1%)

Barcelona (74.1%).

17. Alphonso Davies | 55 games, 41 wins (Win percentage: 74.5%)

Bayern Munich (74.5%).

16. Thiago Alcantara | 237 games, 177 wins (Win percentage: 74.7%)

Barcelona (76.5%), Bayern Munich (78.7%), Liverpool (36.8%).

15. Presnel Kimpembe | 120 games, 90 wins (Win percentage: 75%)

PSG (75%).

14. Alex Sandro | 157 games, 118 wins (Win percentage: 75.2%)

Juventus (75.2%).

13. Sergio Busquets | 411 games, 309 wins (Win percentage: 75.2%)

Barcelona (75.2%).

12. Arjen Robben | 318 games, 241 wins (Win percentage: 75.8%)

Chelsea (82.1%), Real Madrid (68%), Bayern Munich (75.6%).

11. Ruben Dias | 29 games, 22 wins (Win percentage: 75.9%)

Manchester City (75.9%).

10. Lucas Hernandez | 106 games, 81 wins (Win percentage: 76.4%)

Atletico Madrid (71.6%), Bayern Munich (84.6%).

9. Neymar | 190 games, 146 wins (Win percentage: 76.8%)

Barcelona (74.8%), PSG (80.6%).

8. Douglas Costa | 134 games, 103 wins (Win percentage: 76.9%)

Juventus (75.3%), Bayern Munich (78.7%).

7. Joshua Kimmich | 170 games, 131 wins (Win percentage: 77.1%)

Bayern Munich (77.1%).

6. Gabriel Jesus | 127 games, 98 wins (Win percentage: 77.2%)

Manchester City (77.2%).

5. Ederson | 142 games, 110 wins (Win percentage: 77.5%)

Manchester City (77.5%).

4. Pepe | 229 games, 180 wins (Win percentage: 78.6%)

Real Madrid (78.6%).

3. Oleksandr Zinchenko | 58 games, 48 wins (Win percentage: 82.8%)

Manchester City (82.8%).

2. Phil Foden | 66 games, 55 wins (Win percentage: 83.3%)

Manchester City (83.3%).

1. Ronald Araujo | 26 games, 22 wins (Win percentage: 84.6%)

Barcelona (84.6%).

Will the win percentage of players like Araujo, Foden, Zinchenko and Ederson go down over time?

Almost certainly, yes. But their numbers are eye-catching, regardless.

Considering he played 229 league games for Real Madrid, it’s particularly impressive that Pepe occupies fourth place in this list.

