Subnautica: Below Zero: Is There Multiplayer?

The answers have been provided as to whether Subnautica: Below Zero will have a multiplayer mode.

The game, which is a complete predecessor to Subnautica, has been in early access for around two years now.

However full release is on its way and that means players on all available consoles will be able to finally have the game in its entirety.

This means that the developers Unknown Worlds Entertainment are now finally happy that their game is fully ready to be released.

Does Subnautica: Below Zero have multiplayer?

The open-world game has a great single player mode which sees gamers dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet.

Whilst the early access has been only single player mode, many have been wondering whether they would announce a multiplayer mode.

Similar to Subnautica, players who enjoy the game will be disappointed to hear that the game does not have a multiplayer mode.

Many games thrive on online gameplay, and it has made games massively popular, like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, Subnautica: Below Zero is not one of these games and the single player mode is full of so much content that gamers will massively enjoy it and still want to play it despite it not having multiplayer.

