Pokemon Go: How to Evolve Spritzee

Pokemon Go and its Season of Legends event continues with Luminous Legends X, which has seen the introduction of Spritzee to the game.

The Perfume Pokemon was newly introduced to arguably one of the highest-grossing augmented reality games of all time. Spritzee emits a scent that enraptures those who smell it. This fragrance changes depending on what it has eaten.

Spritzee has been spawning in Niantic’s challenge to the gaming community to capture 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon as part of the Pokemon Go Catch Challenge.

This Pokemon is part of generation six and was discovered in the Kalos region, and eventually evolves into Aromatisse who is 50% male and 50% female.

Typically, Pokemon can be evolved after accumulating a certain amount of Candies. For those that evolve just once, 50 is usually the magic number.

However, as far as Spritzee is concerned, this is not the case, as there are other steps trainers have to take it to the next level.

How to Evolve Spritzee

Players will need to go that one step further if they want to evolve Spritzee in Pokemon Go. In order to register an Aromatisse into your Pokedex, you will have to make Spritzee your buddy.

In order to do that, players simply need to tape the buddy icon next to the player avatar and scroll down to select the swap buddy option. From there, Spritzee can be selected and buddies can be swapped up to 20 times per day.

With Spritzee chosen as your buddy, you will need to activate an incense that can be found in your items. From there, players can then evolve Spritzee into an Aromatisse by spending the 50 candies and then tapping the evolve button.

When you capture a Spritzee in the wild, vague text will appear below the evolve button that states an incense needs to be used. But these are the steps you need to take in order to obtain an Aromatisse.

