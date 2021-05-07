The European Super League really was an ill-fated little party wasn't it?

Not only did the clubs involve manage to send every football fan on the planet into a monster fit of rage, but their owners also showed their true colours.

As clubs jumped ship forming the sinking Super League as quickly as they jumped on, fans began to direct their anger at the boardrooms and above.

Fan Protests

Protests followed at many of the major clubs including Arsenal, while the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United was postponed after United faithful broke into Old Trafford and stormed the pitch.

Most owners cobbled together rapid apologies, doing what they could to appease the tempest they had stirred up.

However, the owners of Manchester United have been slightly more mum on the topic, perhaps smarting after the money spinning Super League vanished before their eyes.

Joel Glazer Statement

However, Joel Glazer seems to have finally released a statement, reiterating an apology to the fans and vowing further investment in the club.

“We have supported sustained investment in the team over many years, and that will continue this summer,” he said per The Mirror.

“We recognise that we will need to significantly increase investment in Old Trafford and our training complex to ensure that the club’s facilities remain among the best in Europe.”

He said: "I am personally committed to ensuring that we strengthen this relationship in future" whilst also adding "I want to reassure you that my family and I care deeply about Manchester United and feel a profound sense of responsibility to protect and enhance its strength for the long-term, while respecting its values and traditions."

"Under Ole, we feel we are absolutely on the right track," he continued.

"These commitments are a starting point for further dialogue, including all the specific points you raised, rather than final proposals.

"We want to work together to come up with an ambitious package of measures which will transform our relationship with fans and strengthen the club for the long-term.

"In this spirit, we will reach out to members of the forum to schedule a meeting in which I shall participate as soon as possible after the final game of the season."

United Supporters Trust respond

The Manchester United Supporters Trust was quick to respond to the open letter, stating in a note on Twitter they are pleased that there has been communication, but they will wait for action rather than simply accept words.

It seems that the Glazer's are determined to cling on at the top of the United tree, despite the winds of change that are blowing among the fans.

After their little Super League misadventure backfired spectacularly, they would be better advised to improve their communication with one of the biggest fan bases in the world.

