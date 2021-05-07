Fran Kirby shares scarily similar clip of Champions League goal from Chelsea training

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has posted a video on social media, showing herself scoring an identical goal in training to her first strike against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final.

Kirby scored twice in that match as the Blues won 5-3 on aggregate –– securing their place in a European final for the first time.

Now, the 27-year-old has revealed the secret to her success –– revealing that she’d actually been practising scoring identical goals in training.

Posting on Twitter, the prolific forward shared a clip of herself practising shooting with teammate Beth England, from the same angle as the one she finished at Kingsmeadow last Sunday.

The compilation then cuts to footage of Kirby’s goal against Bayern, which bears remarkable similarities.

The English star has scored six goals in eight Champions League appearances this season and has formed an impressive partnership with Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr.

The final takes place next Sunday on May 16th and will be shown for free on the BT Sport application and YouTube channel.

As Emma Hayes prepares her side for the biggest game in their history, the Chelsea boss will hope that more training ground routines can be executed on the pitch.

