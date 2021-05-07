Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday in what represents a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final on May 29.

Both sides secured their end-of-month trip to Istanbul earlier this week with respective wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Individuals from both sides received esteemed acclaim, but the maturity and quality shown by Phil Foden and Mason Mount, two of England's brightest young players, particularly caught the eye.

Mount managed to score the killer second goal to finish the tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, taking his tally to nine for the season.

Meanwhile, in Manchester, Foden didn't manage to find the net against PSG but he did lay the ball on a plate for Riyad Mahrez to grab City's decisive second goal in what was an accomplished all-round performance from one of world football's most promising wonderkids.

The pair of performances had fans and pundits eulogising over the next generation of young English talent.

Following Chelsea's win over Los Blancos, Rio Ferdinand suggested they can become two of the world's best players, per BT Sport (via The Sun).

"I think Mason Mount and Phil Foden could be two of the best players in the world in the future.

"These players have the potential to be on the top table of world football."

There is no disputing the enormity of their talents, but which player stands superior on current form?

Well, according to stats provided by The Sun, Foden has enjoyed the better season across all competitions.

The 20-year-old has played fewer games and minutes than his compatriot, but he has still managed to rack up more goals and assists.

Let's take a look at the breakdown.

Foden:

Games: 46

Goals: 14

Assists: 10

Mins per goal involvement: 130

Mins per chance creation: 42

Dribble success: 55%

Win-rate: 80%

Pass accuracy: 88%

Touches per game: 48

That Foden has managed a goal involvement every 130 minutes speaks volumes about his ability to influence the game in the final third.

His win ratio of 80% can largely be explained by City's overall dominance in English football, but that's still an incredibly impressive record nonetheless.

And how about Mount?

Mount:

Games: 49

Goals: 9

Assists: 7

Mins per goal involvement: 238

Mins per chance creation: 39

Dribble success: 50%

Win-rate: 55%

Pass accuracy: 87%

Touches per game: 63

In truth, there is not a huge amount to separate the two rising stars.

Foden's minutes per goal involvement is dramatically better than Mount's, while the City sensation also boasts a superior dribble success rate, win rate and a marginal 1% victory in pass accuracy.

However, Mount's integral playmaking role at Chelsea gives him greater involvement with an extra 15 touches per game on average.

The key difference, albeit a small one, is in the minutes per chance creation. Mount conjures up an opportunity for his teammates every 39 minutes - three minutes more regularly than Foden.

Though the Stockport-born wizard has enjoyed a statistically superior season, there isn't a huge amount to split the two players.

As Ferdinand has alluded to, this could represent the beginning of an intriguing individual battle between two of the most scintillating young attacking midfielders on the planet.

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

News Now - Sport News