As Conor McGregor prepares for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier later this summer, the Notorious One's box office appeal has been unveiled in all its glory.

With the Irishman having stepped into the Octagon a total of 13 times in his eight-year UFC career, his best fights have now been ranked according to pay-per-view sales.

Now 32, the Dublin fighter's best bouts have garnered a remarkable 11,292,000 total PPV buys, and perhaps unsurprisingly, his heated clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov tops the list by some margin.

Considered one of the biggest contests in the history of the sport, pre-fight hype rose to unprecedented levels, as The Eagle soared in Sin City, forcing McGregor to submit via a neck crank in the fourth round.

Drawing some 2.4m total buys, their October 2018 encounter at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, comes in comfortably ahead of both his rematches with Poirier and Nate Diaz.

McGregor vs Khabib took in a staggering 750,000 more sales than his second clash with Diaz in 2016, whilst his second fight with Poirier earlier this year in Abu Dhabi sold 50,000 less than that rematch.

Interestingly, his 2015 meeting with Chad Mendes at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas comes in at the bottom of the pile, however, it did set records of its own.

Setting a Nevada attendance record of 16,019, the fight also raked in a total of $7.2 million, setting another benchmark as the highest gate for an MMA event in the United States.

As many fans know, it was also a fight that was never supposed to happen, as Mendes was brought in as a replacement for Jose Aldo after the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to a fractured rib.

McGregor then went on to win the fight in the final seconds of round two via TKO, following a brutal flurry of punches on the mat.

The rearranged meeting with Aldo later that year topped the 1 million buy mark, in a fight remembered for McGregor KO'ing his opponent after just 13 seconds.

Could the much-anticipated McGregor-Poirier 3 in July yet blow them all out of the water? Watch this space.

News Now - Sport News