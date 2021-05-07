Edinson Cavani was in fine form as Manchester United progressed to the Europa League final on Thursday evening.

United held a comfortable 6-2 lead going into their second leg against Roma in Italy.

Despite losing 3-2 on the night, their first leg advantage meant they managed to book their place in the final later this month.

Cavani scored both of United's goals on the night.

His first came just before half-time. The 34-year-old found himself one-on-one with Antonio Mirante and he made no mistake to give his side the lead.

His second came with 22 minutes remaining.

Cavani showed incredible movement to beat Roma's offside trap and head home.

It turns out that a certain United legend has scored a similar goal in European competition before.

A side-by-side video, posted by Twitter user @ClassicalDeano, compares Cavani's header to Wayne Rooney's for United against AC Milan back in 2010.

The ball into the box was very similar, as was Rooney and Cavani's movement.

The header was a little different as Cavani headed his into the ground, but the similarities between the two goals are still there.

Watch the video below:

History did well and truly repeat itself on Thursday evening.

United will now be desperate to tie Cavani down to a new contract.

Per ManchesterEveningNews, United have the option to retain him for another year but both parties must agree on a renewal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about his contract situation after the game in Italy.

"We don’t have a time limit, but the more goals he scores, the better we become as a team, the bigger the chance is that he'll want to have this feeling again," Solskjaer said.

"Let’s talk after Sunday again hopefully. Maybe it's changed, maybe he’s decided, maybe."

Cavani is now 34 years old but he's been a revelation for United. It would be a huge blow were he to depart Old Trafford this summer.

