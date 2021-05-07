Dillian Whyte has his sights set on at least two more fights this year, first against Chris Arreola, then a super-fight with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Body Snatcher needed less than five rounds to stop his latest victim Alexander Povetkin in their rematch earlier this year as he avenged his KO defeat in August 2020.

Following his brutal win, Whyte said he wanted to fight former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who is widely considered one of the most feared punchers in boxing history.

However, it appears that Whyte has now changed his tune, as he now wants to take on Arreola in order to shake off some ring rust with a tune up fight prior to a potential interim title fight with Ruiz Jr.

Former unified world champion Ruiz Jr survived an early knockdown scare to defeat former three-time title challenger Arreola on his return to the ring last Saturday night, but the 6 ft 4 in heavyweight bruiser said he did not see it that way.

"I think also Chris Arreola might be somebody to look at, because he just acquitted himself well against Adam Kownacki and Andy Ruiz," Whyte said to Sky Sports.

"It would be good if I could blow him away in four or five rounds as well, because my name has been matched with Andy Ruiz and those kind of guys.

"I thought he [Arreola] won the fight with Andy Ruiz, to be honest. I thought he won it by a split decision. He's another for us to look at as well.

"He's well known, a tough guy. Three-time world title challenger. Very good Mexican fighter as well.

"Arreola fights like a real Mexican unlike that fat, fake Mexican. Like I said before, Candy Ruiz is all stomach and no heart. He had 30 pounds of fat sucked out of him and he still looks like a messy blob."

Whyte suggested that he could have two more fights before the end of the year, with a super-fight with Ruiz Jr being at the top of his wish list if he can win inside the distance against Arreola.

Ruiz Jr lost his world title belts to Anthony Joshua in their highly-anticipated rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Joshua winning by unanimous decision (118–110, 118–110 and 119–109).

The Mexican admitted he made some crucial mistakes in the lead-up to the 'Clash on the Dunes'.

However, Whyte insists he has very little sympathy for his potential adversary.

He continued: "You've beat the unified heavyweight champion of the world, you have basically all the marbles, apart from the WBC, and if you couldn't motivate yourself enough to get in shape and come into that fight?

"Had he beaten Joshua, he would have been the best heavyweight around. The guy would have changed his family history forever.

"If you can't motivate yourself for that fight, then you're a wasteman. You are a wasteman, and that's my opinion of him."

